WASHINGTON Feb 11 Legislation on sanctions against North Korea is expected on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives this week in an effort to thwart the country's efforts to build a weapons of mass destruction program, House Speaker Paul Ryan said on Thursday.

"We have moved one step closer to a new round of North Korea sanctions," Ryan said, speaking to reporters in his weekly news conference. (Reporting by Susan Cornwell and Susan Heavey; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)