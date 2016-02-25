IranAir signs contract with ATR to buy 20 planes
LONDON, April 10 IranAir has signed a contract to buy 20 planes from turboprop maker ATR, Iranian deputy transport minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
UNITED NATIONS Feb 25 The United States will submit to the U.N. Security Council on Thursday a draft resolution that would expand sanctions against North Korea over its latest nuclear test, a spokesman for the U.S. mission to the United Nation said.
"Ambassador (Samantha) Power intends to submit for consideration by the Security Council a draft sanctions resolution in response to (North Korea's) recent nuclear test and subsequent proscribed ballistic missile launch," spokesman Kurtis Cooper said in a statement.
"We look forward to working with the council on a strong and comprehensive response to the DPRK's (North Korea's) latest series of tests aimed at advancing their nuclear weapons program," he said. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Richard Borsuk)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump is considering an executive order to launch a trade investigation that could lead to supplemental duties in certain product categories, a Trump administration official told Reuters.