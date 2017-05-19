By Michelle Nichols
| UNITED NATIONS
UNITED NATIONS May 19 North Korea's deputy U.N.
envoy said on Friday that the United States needed to roll back
its "hostile policy" toward the country before there could be
talks between the pair.
"As everybody knows, the Americans have gestured (toward)
dialogue," North Korea's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Kim In Ryong
told reporters on Friday. "But what is important is not words,
but actions."
"The rolling back of the hostile policy towards DPRK is the
prerequisite for solving all the problems in the Korean
Peninsula," he said. "Therefore, the urgent issue to be settled
on Korean Peninsula is to put a definite end to the U.S. hostile
policy towards DPRK, the root cause of all problems."
North Korea, also known as the Democratic People's Republic
of Korea (DPRK), has vowed to develop a missile mounted with a
nuclear warhead that can strike the mainland United States,
saying the program is necessary to counter U.S. aggression.
U.S. President Donald Trump warned in an interview with
Reuters in late April that a "major, major conflict" with the
North was possible, but he said he would prefer a diplomatic
outcome to the dispute over its nuclear and missile programs.
Trump later said he would be "honored" to meet the North's
leader, Kim Jong Un, under the right conditions. A U.S. State
Department spokesman said the United States remains open to
talks with North Korea but the country would have to "cease all
its illegal activities and aggressive behavior in the region."
New South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who took office last
week, campaigned on a more moderate approach toward the North
but he has said it must change its attitude of insisting on arms
development before dialogue can be possible.
The U.N. Security Council first imposed sanctions on North
Korea in 2006 and has strengthened the measures in response to
the country's five nuclear tests and two long-range rocket
launches. Pyongyang is threatening a sixth nuclear test.
(Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)