SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's intelligence agency is concerned that North Korea is advancing faster to miniaturize warheads on missiles, a lawmaker said after receiving an agency briefing on the North's latest nuclear test.

Kim Byung-kee, a member of the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, cited the spy agency as saying the North's nuclear test was intended to project a strong image of its leader, Kim Jong Un, on the anniversary of the country's 1948 foundation as a republic, as well as defy international sanctions. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)