Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
SEOUL, Sept 9 South Korea's intelligence agency is concerned that North Korea is advancing faster to miniaturize warheads on missiles, a lawmaker said after receiving an agency briefing on the North's latest nuclear test.
Kim Byung-kee, a member of the South Korean parliament's intelligence committee, cited the spy agency as saying the North's nuclear test was intended to project a strong image of its leader, Kim Jong Un, on the anniversary of the country's 1948 foundation as a republic, as well as defy international sanctions. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)