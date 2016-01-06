WASHINGTON Jan 6 Initial analysis of North Korea's reported nuclear test on Wednesday is not consistent with Pyongyang's claim of a successful hydrogen bomb test, the White House said, but any nuclear test would be a "flagrant violation" of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

"The initial analysis is not consistent with the claim the regime has made of a successful hydrogen bomb test," White House spokesman Josh Earnest said at a briefing.

He said the White House was working to learn more about the reported test, and that any nuclear test by North Korea would be "provocative and a flagrant violation" of United Nations Security Council resolutions. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)