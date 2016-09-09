SEOUL, Sept 9 A 5.3 magnitude seismic event in
North Korea on Friday, thought to have been the North's fifth
nuclear test, would indicate a device with a 20- to 30-kilotonne
yield, an analyst said, the largest yield estimate yet of a
North Korean nuclear device.
"That's the largest DPRK test to date, 20-30kt, at least.
Not a happy day," Jeffrey Lewis of the California-based
Middlebury Institute of International Studies told Reuters,
using the North's official title of the Democratic People's
Republic of Korea.
"Yield estimates are always kind of approximate. The point
is that it is the biggest one to date unless they revise the
yield downward," he said.
Initial analysis of North Korea's January 2016 test
estimated a yield of just 6 kilotonnes.
