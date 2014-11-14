SEOUL Nov 14 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is
to send a personal envoy to Russia, state media said on Friday,
the latest in a series of diplomatic moves by the isolated
country as it fends off accusations of crimes against humanity.
North Korean diplomats have been on a vigorous campaign in
recent months to counter a U.N. resolution urging the country's
referral to the International Criminal Court, a move which it
has dismissed as part of a U.S.-led plot to destroy its
political system.
The short one-paragraph dispatch said Choe Ryong Hae, a
high-ranking member of the ruling Workers' Party widely seen as
a close confidant of Kim, would visit Russia "soon", without
elaborating further.
A statement on the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs
website said Choe would visit Moscow on Monday, followed by a
visit to the far eastern cities of Khabarovsk and Vladivostok
before ending his trip on Nov. 24.
A U.N. inquiry concluded in a Feb. 17 report that North
Korean security chiefs and possibly even Kim himself should face
international justice for ordering systematic torture,
starvation and killings.
North Korea is already under U.N. sanctions for repeated
nuclear tests and missile launches. Russia, along with the two
Koreas, China, the United States and Japan, were participants in
years of so-called six-party talks aimed at ending North Korea's
nuclear programme which came to nothing.
There has been increased diplomatic activity between Russia
and North Korea in recent months.
Russia shares a short, remote land border with North Korea
and has in recent years completed the refurbishment of a railway
line and seaport in the north east of North Korea.
The two sides plan to discuss enhanced trade and economic
cooperation, as well as "international issues of common
interest," the Russian statement said.
Choe met Chinese President Xi Jinping last year as an
official envoy of Kim Jong Un, and made a surprise trip to South
Korea in October as part of a high-level delegation to the
closing ceremony of the Asian Games.
