SEOUL May 17 North Korea launched a ferry
service to the Russian city of Vladivostok on Wednesday to
develop links and boost economic cooperation, the North's state
media said, as it faces increasing isolation over its weapons
development.
Experts have said North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, may be
hoping closer ties with Russia would help if China, the North's
main economic benefactor, steps up sanctions against it over its
weapons programmes, in defiance of U.N. resolutions.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that while
Moscow was opposed to any new countries acquiring nuclear
weapons, the world should talk to North Korea rather than
threaten it.
The ferry, the Mangyongbong, set sail from the North Korean
port of Rajin, the North's KCNA news agency said.
"Mangyongbong's operation as the Rajin-Vladivostok
international tourist liner will make a positive contribution to
developing marine transport and economic cooperation and tourism
between the two countries," it added.
The Russian consul general based in the nearby city of
Chongjin saw the ferry off, it said.
The Mangyongbong was in service between the North and Japan
before Japan suspended its operations in 2006 after a North
Korean missile test.
North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday that landed
in the sea near Russia.
The United States has been discussing possible new U.N.
sanctions with China, which disapproves of the North's
development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles to deliver
them.
Russia, especially the port of Vladivostok, is home to one
of the largest overseas communities of North Koreans in the
world, and they send home many thousands of dollars in
much-needed hard currency each month.
The ferry service is expected to carry up to 200 passengers
and 1,000 tonnes of cargo six times a month between North Korea
and Vladivostok.
