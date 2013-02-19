MOSCOW Feb 19 Moscow opposes new economic
sanctions on North Korea but would be ready to back measures to
limit nuclear proliferation, a Russian official said on Tuesday.
Pyongyang was widely condemned last week after its third
nuclear test since 2006, defying United Nations resolutions and
putting the country closer to a workable long-range nuclear
missile.
"Any additional measures of pressure on North Korea should
be aimed exclusively at the sphere of non-proliferation of
nuclear arms and rocket launches," Deputy Foreign Minister
Gennady Gatilov told a news conference.
"We are against measures that would affect normal trade and
economic relations with North Korea. We understand our Chinese
colleagues have similar views."
Moscow, a veto-wielding permanent member of the U.N.
Security Council, has urged North Korea to abandon its nuclear
arms programme and return to talks with world powers on
disarmament.
(Reporting By Gabriela Baczynska, Writing by Thomas Grove,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)