UPDATE 2-Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off-sources
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)
SEOUL Feb 7 North Korea' state television said on Sunday it would make a special announcement at noon (0330 GMT), after South Korea said the North had launched a long-range rocket.
North Korea, which says its rocket programme is aimed at launching satellites, fired the rocket from its missile base on the west coast on Sunday in defiance of U.N. sanctions barring it from using ballistic missile technology.
The state-run television did not elaborate on the special broadcast. (Reporting By Ju-min Park and Jack Kim; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.