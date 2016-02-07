LONDON Feb 7 North Korea's launch of a long-range rocket on Sunday is a "clear and deliberate" violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions, British Foreign Secretary Philip Hammond said.

North Korea said the rocket was carrying a satellite, but its neighbours and the United States denounced the launch as a missile test, conducted in defiance of U.N. sanctions and just weeks after a nuclear bomb test.

"I strongly condemn North Korea's ballistic missile technology test. This is a clear and deliberate violation of a number of U.N. Security Council Resolutions. North Korea's actions continue to present a threat to regional and international security," Hammond said in a statement.

"The U.N. Security Council unanimously agreed to take significant measures against any further launches or nuclear tests. We will now meet with our partners in New York to agree a collective response." (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Mark Potter)