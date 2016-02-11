SEOUL Feb 11 North Korea said on Thursday it
was expelling all South Korean workers from the Kaesong
industrial zone and freezing the assets of companies operating
there, calling the South's decision to suspend operations at the
zone a "declaration of war."
The industrial park has been declared a military control
zone, the North's agency that handles ties with the South said
in a statement carried by the North's official KCNA news agency.
South Korea on Wednesday said it was suspending operations
of the jointly run factory park just north of the border in
response to the North's weekend rocket launch, and gave South
Koreans until Saturday to quit the complex.
