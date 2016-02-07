UPDATE 2-Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off-sources
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)
SEOUL Feb 7 North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite, South Korea's defense ministry said, in defiance of United Nations sanctions barring it from using ballistic missile technology.
North Korea had notified U.N. agencies that it planned to launch a rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite, triggering opposition from governments that see it as a long-range missile test.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.