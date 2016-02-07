TOKYO Feb 7 Japan did not take action to shoot down a rocket launched by North Korea on Sunday, though it flew over Japan's southern Okinawa prefecture, public broadcaster NHK said.

North Korea launched the long-range rocket carrying what it has said is a satellite, South Korea's defense ministry said.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that the launch of the "missile" was unacceptable. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Mark Bendeich)