TOKYO Feb 10 Japan said on Wednesday it was
imposing sanctions on North Korea after a satellite launch seen
by Washington and its allies including Tokyo as cover for
development of ballistic missile technology that could be used
to deliver a nuclear weapon.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news
conference that remittances of money to North Korea in principle
would be forbidden.
Japan eased some sanctions on North Korea in July 2014 in
return for Pyongyang reopening its probe into the fate of
Japanese citizens abducted decades ago by North Korean agents to
help train spies, although little progress has been seen since.
