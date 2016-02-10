(Adds comment, background, Japan tightens sanctions)
SEOUL Feb 10 South Korea suspended on Wednesday
operations at a jointly run factory park just inside North Korea
following the North's long-range rocket launch over the weekend,
cutting off an important source of revenue for the impoverished
North.
The decision to stop operations at the Kaesong Industrial
Complex ends the only significant daily interaction across the
heavily fortified inter-Korean border.
North Korea put what it said was an observation satellite
into orbit with its rocket launch on Sunday, although the United
States and South Korea view the launch as a ballistic missile
test that violated U.N. Security Council resolutions.
South Korea has 124 companies at the Kaesong complex, most
of them small- and medium-sized firms, employing 54,700 North
Korean workers, as of August. The North Korean workers' wages
are paid to a North Korean state agency.
The suspension of activity there comes amid calls from the
United States and South Korea for tougher U.N. and other
sanctions against the isolated North following the rocket launch
and its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6.
South Korean Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo told media
North Korea was suspected of spending funds from Kaesong on
advancing its nuclear weapons and long-range missiles
programmes, and the suspension of operations was to stop funds
being used for that.
"We are not going to be able to crack North Korea's nuclear
and missile programmes by sticking to the same kind of response
we have taken all along," Hong told a briefing.
The Kaesong complex went into operation in 2005 and was the
last area of cooperation between the rivals after their first
summit meeting in 2000 ushered in a period of warmer political
and commercial ties known in the South as the "Sunshine Policy
Era".
The North shut Kaesong for five months in 2013 during months
of high tension following its third nuclear test. But the
complex had survived volatile North-South relations even as
other commercial projects were suspended.
The complex generated 132 billion won ($110 million) in
wages and fees for North Korea last year, Hong said.
South Korea had notified the North of its plan to suspend
operations at Kaesong, Hong said, and would take necessary
measures for the safe return of South Korean nationals there.
There was no immediate response in North Korean state media
to the South Korean decision.
COMPANIES COMPLAIN
Yang Moo-jin of the University of North Korean Studies in
Seoul said closing the factory park removed an important buffer
zone between the Koreas, leaving the Panmunjom truce village on
the border as the last point of contact.
"Tensions will inevitably rise, raising the chance of sudden
clashes," Yang said.
South Korean companies operating in Kaesong protested
against their government's decision, accusing it of breaking a
promise not to use the factory park as a card against the North.
"The government is pushing our companies to the edge of a
cliff by taking this step," an association of Kaesong companies
said in a statement.
The United States and its allies are seeking more sanctions
against North Korea over its weapons programmes, although
sanctions have apparently failed to deter its weapons plans up
to now.
Japan said on Wednesday it was imposing fresh sanctions on
North Korea, clamping down on remittances of money to North
Korea.
The South Korean government and companies have invested
about 1 trillion won in Kaesong including 616 billion won in
cash since it opened in 2005, Hong said.
South Korean tours to the Mount Kumgang resort on the
North's east coast, another major commercial joint venture, have
been suspended since 2008, following the shooting of a South
Korean tourist by a North Korean soldier.
The North has repeatedly called for a resumption of the
tours.
($1 = 1,195.8300 won)
