SEOUL Feb 11 North Korea released footage on
Thursday showing leader Kim Jong Un travelling on his private
jet to supervise preparations for Sunday's long-range rocket
launch and provided a rare view of the country's newly upgraded
space centre on the east coast.
The footage on North Korean state TV also showed the
lift-off of the Kwangmyongsong rocket from a newly expanded
launch tower and what appeared to be the first-stage booster
separating from the rocket as it flew into space, seen from an
onboard camera.
"The dignity of Paektu shot to space carrying our satellite
Kwangmyongsong-4," a narrator said in an excited voice as
fast-tempo music played in the background. Paektu refers to the
mountain on the China border, seen as the birthplace of the
North's revolution led by three generations of the Kim family.
Kim, who is believed to be 33, was shown having discussions
with military aides onboard as he flew to the Tongchang-ri
rocket station on a Russian-built Ilyushin jet that had been
previously depicted in state media as his private jet.
The top military officers from the United States, South
Korea and Japan said on Wednesday North Korea's fourth nuclear
test on Jan. 6 and Sunday's launch were direct violations of
U.N. resolutions and "serious provocations against the
international community".
The head of the U.S. Army's Missile Defense Command said on
Wednesday that a satellite put into orbit by North Korea at the
weekend did not appear to be transmitting, but it was worrying
that the rocket that took it there delivered twice the payload
of Pyongyang's previous launch in 2012.
The Tongchang-ri space station was seen to have undergone
upgrades to erect a taller launch tower and add covered rocket
processing buildings that made possible the assembly of the
three-stage rocket largely out of sight of spy satellites.
