SEOUL Feb 12 South Korea said on Friday that
North Korea would be held responsible for any consequences after
the North kicked out South Korean workers and froze the assets
of companies at the jointly run Kaesong Industrial Complex.
Seoul suspended operations at the complex this week, after
Pyongyang's rocket launch last weekend.
South Korean Unification Minister Hong Yong-pyo told a news
conference that North Korea's action to freeze the assets was
"illegal" and warned the North not to do anything to damage the
property of South Korean companies.
"The North's conduct is very regrettable and we make it
clear that the North will be responsible for everything that
happens," Hong said.
