SEOUL Feb 12 South Korean and U.S. officials will begin talks as early as next week on the deployment of an advanced missile defence system to the U.S. military in the South, a South Korean defence ministry official said on Friday.

The South earlier this week announced it would initiate discussions on a Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) unit after a long-range rocket launch by North Korea, which Seoul and Washington said violated U.N. Security Council resolutions. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Dean Yates)