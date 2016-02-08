(Corrects spelling of Chinese president's name, paragraph 6)
By David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick
WASHINGTON Feb 8 China agrees any new U.N.
resolution on North Korea will include additional sanctions and
go beyond previous steps, but Washington is urging Beijing to
put even more pressure on Pyongyang after its recent nuclear
test and rocket launch, a senior U.S. official said on Monday.
China is in "unique position" as North Korea's neighbor and
ally to compel it to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic
missile programs, the official told Reuters, as U.N. diplomats
sought to craft a new sanctions resolution.
"It's clear to me that our Chinese friends have indicated
that the U.N. Security Council's response will include sanctions
and does need to go beyond previous resolutions," he said.
"The key of course is what exactly are the specific actions
that we are going to take together and that's the focus of our
efforts right now." the official said. "We have made clear that
China can do more and needs to do more."
China and the United States have not entirely seen eye to
eye on how strong the response should be to North Korea since
its Jan. 6 nuclear test, with Washington urging harsh punitive
measures and Beijing stressing the need for dialogue.
President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping
spoke on Friday, a day before North Korea launched a long-range
rocket it said was carrying a satellite but which Western
officials believe was a test of ballistic missile technology.
The official said Washington and Beijing remained in close
touch on how to respond to North Korea.
The U.N. Security Council on Sunday strongly condemned North
Korea's rocket launch and promised to take action, while
Washington vowed to ensure the 15-nation body imposed "serious
consequences" on Pyongyang as soon as possible.
The official said the response needed "to demonstrate very
clearly again that there are consequences to these actions and
the international community is prepared to take practical steps
to restrict North Korea's ability to fund these programs."
One diplomat told Reuters that Washington was hoping to
tighten international restrictions on North Korea's banking
system, while Beijing was reluctant to support that step for
fear of worsening conditions in its impoverished neighbor.
The United States and South Korea announced after the
missile test they had begun formal discussions about the
possibility of deploying an advanced missile defense system to
which China has objected, arguing it could undermine its
strategic deterrent.
The U.S. official said the United States had told China
that the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD,
was "a defensive system, designed specifically to counter the
threat from North Korea" and not aimed at China.
Beijing, at odds with the United States over Washington's
reaction to its building of artificial islands in the disputed
South China Sea, quickly expressed "deep concern" about a system
whose radar could penetrate Chinese territory.
"When pursuing its own security, one country should not
impair others' security interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokeswoman Hua Chunying said in a statement.
(Reproting by David Brunnstrom and Matt Spetalnick; Additional
reporting by Jeff Mason in Washington and Louis Charbonneau at
the United Nations; Editing by Peter Cooney)