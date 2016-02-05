WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. intelligence agencies believe North Korea could be ready for its next rocket launch by the time of the U.S. Super Bowl on Sunday, a U.S. government source said on Friday.

The Super Bowl between the Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos football teams is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (2330 GMT). (Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann and Eric Walsh)