UPDATE 2-Toshiba aims to file results Tuesday, even if auditors don't sign off-sources
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)
TAIPEI Feb 7 Taiwan said on Sunday its security had not been affected by North Korea's launch of a rocket carrying what North Korea has said is a satellite.
The launch could advance North Korea's long-range missile technology after its fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6. (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Robert Birsel)
* Toshiba shares drop 5 pct (Adds trade minister comments, share reaction)
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.