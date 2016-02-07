SEOUL Feb 7 North Korea's state television said a long-range rocket launch on Sunday, ordered by leader Kim Jong Un to put a satellite into space, was a "complete success".

The satellite, Kwangmyongsong-4, is orbiting the earth every 94 minutes and the North would continue to launch satellites in future, an announcer said on the North's state television broadcast. (Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Robert Birsel)