UNITED NATIONS Feb 6 The United States, Japan and South Korea have requested an emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council on Sunday to discuss the North Korean rocket launch, council diplomats said.

Speaking to Reuters on condition of anonymity on Saturday, the diplomats said the meeting would likely take place at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT) at U.N. headquarters.

The diplomats offered no further details about the possible meeting of the 15-nation Security Council.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite, South Korea's defense ministry said, in defiance of United Nations sanctions barring it from using ballistic missile technology. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by James Dalgleish)