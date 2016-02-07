UNITED NATIONS Feb 6 United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon strongly condemned North Korea's latest rocket launch and urged it to "halt its provocative actions," Ban's press office said in a statement on Saturday.

"It is deeply deplorable that (North Korea) has conducted a launch using ballistic missile technology in violation of relevant Security Council resolutions on 6 February 2016 despite the united plea of the international community against such an act," the office said.

North Korea launched a long-range rocket on Sunday carrying what it has said is a satellite. The U.N. Security Council plans to hold an emergency closed-door session on the North Korean launch on Saturday at 11 a.m. ET (1600 GMT). (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Robert Birsel)