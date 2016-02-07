CORRECTED-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.
UNITED NATIONS Feb 7 The United Nations Security Council on Sunday condemned North Korea's latest rocket launch and vowed to take "significant measures" in response to Pyongyang's violations of U.N. resolutions, Venezuela's U.N. ambassador said.
"The members of the Security Council strongly condemned this launch," Venezuelan Ambassador Rafael Dario Ramirez Carreno, president of the council this month, told reporters. He said the launch was "a serious violation of Security Council resolutions."
U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power told reporters: "We will ensure that the Security Council imposes serious consequences. DPRK's (North Korea) latest transgressions require our response to be even firmer."
The United States and China began discussing a U.N. sanctions resolution after Pyongyang's Jan. 6 atomic test. (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
WASHINGTON - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's visit to Moscow this week will be early test of whether Trump administration can use any momentum generated by missile attack on Syrian air base to craft and execute strategy to end Syrian war. (USA-RUSSIA/TILLERSON (UPDATE 1, PIX), moved, by Lesley Wroughton and Yeganeh Torbati, 922 words)