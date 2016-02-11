(Adds names of officers)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 The top military officers
from the United States, South Korea and Japan said they agreed
at a meeting on Wednesday to step up information-sharing and
coordination of security efforts in light of increasing North
Korean nuclear and missile threats.
The three chiefs of defense issued a joint statement calling
North Korea's fourth nuclear test on Jan. 6 and Sunday's
"long range missile launch" direct violations of U.N.
resolutions and "serious provocations against the international
community."
They said they agreed to firmly respond to Pyongyang's
actions through "trilateral information sharing" and "to
coordinate further on mutual security issues to enhance peace
and stability in the region."
U.S. Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, met in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, with
Admiral Katsutoshi Kawano, head of Japan's Self-Defense Forces,
while Army General Lee Sun-Jin, chairman of the South Korean
Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined them by video teleconference.
It was the second meeting among the defense chiefs of the
three countries since July 2014, said U.S. Navy Captain Greg
Hicks, Dunford's spokesman.
He said the discussions, which were first scheduled after
Pyongyang's fourth nuclear test in January, underscored the
three countries effort to better coordinate and share
information, given North Korea's recent actions.
Hicks said Lee decided to stay in Seoul to "maintain
readiness posture in the peninsula" after the recent actions.
The three officers agreed to meet again before the end of
the year, and said they would look to increase participation in
military exercises and other activities to deepen their security
ties, a U.S. official familiar with the situation said on
Wednesday.
Sunday's launch, which followed Pyongyang's fourth nuclear
bomb test on Jan. 6, was condemned by the United States and
countries around the world, which believe it was cover for
development of ballistic missile technology.
The United States and South Korea immediately said they
would begin formal talks about deploying the sophisticated U.S.
Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, or THAAD, to the
Korean peninsula "at the earliest possible date."
South Korea had in the past been reluctant to begin formal
talks on the Lockheed Martin Corp missile defense system
due to worries about upsetting China, its biggest trading
partner, which believes it could reduce the effectiveness of its
strategic deterrent.
North Korea says it has a sovereign right to pursue a space
program. But it is barred under U.N. Security Council
resolutions from using ballistic missile technology.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler, Bernard
Orr)