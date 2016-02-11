WASHINGTON Feb 10 The top military officers
from the United States, South Korea and Japan said they agreed
at a meeting on Wednesday to step up information-sharing and
coordination of security efforts in light of increasing North
Korean nuclear and missile threats.
The three chiefs of defense issued a joint statement calling
North Korea's fourth nuclear test and long range missile
launch as direct violations of U.N. resolutions and "serious
provocations against the international community."
They said they agreed to firmly respond to Pyongyang actions
through "trilateral information sharing" and "to coordinate
further on mutual security issues to enhance peace and stability
in the region."
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler)