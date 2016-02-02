WRAPUP 3-China says North Korea tension has to be stopped from reaching "irreversible" stage
* North Korea accuses U.S. of posing serious threat to world peace
WASHINGTON Feb 2 Any satellite launch by North Korea would be an "egregious violation" of its international obligations, a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Russel also said Pyongyang's satellite launch plans "argue even more strongly" for tougher U.N. sanctions.
North Korea notified U.N. agencies on Tuesday that it plans to launch a satellite this month, which could advance the isolated country's development of long-range missile technology.
(Reporting by David Brunnstrom; Writing by Mohammad Zargham)
* North Korea accuses U.S. of posing serious threat to world peace
BEIJING, April 14 China's steel mills need to prepare for an even tougher assault on overcapacity this year as the government bids to make "fundamental" progress in reforming the sector, an official from the country's top planning body told an industry meeting.