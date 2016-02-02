WASHINGTON Feb 2 Any satellite launch by North Korea would be an "egregious violation" of its international obligations, a U.S. State Department official said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters, U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asia Daniel Russel also said Pyongyang's satellite launch plans "argue even more strongly" for tougher U.N. sanctions.

North Korea notified U.N. agencies on Tuesday that it plans to launch a satellite this month, which could advance the isolated country's development of long-range missile technology.

