WASHINGTON Feb 2 The international community
must respond swiftly to North Korea's plans to launch a
satellite within coming the days and impose new sanctions
against Pyongyang, the State Department said on Tuesday.
"The U.N. Security Council has a role to play by holding it
(Pyongyang) accountable by imposing a tough, comprehensive and
credible package of new sanctions and by ensuring vigorous
enforcement of the resolutions already adopted," spokesman John
Kirby told reporters.
"This latest announcement further underscores the need for
the international community to send the North Koreans a swift,
firm message that their disregard for U.N. Security Council
obligations will not be tolerated," he added.
(Reporting by Lesley Wroughton)