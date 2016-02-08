WASHINGTON Feb 8 The Pentagon confirmed on
Monday that it will start formal talks with South Korea on
deploying an advanced missile defense system to South Korea to
counter the growing threat of North Korea's weapons capabilities
after its rocket launch this weekend.
U.S. military officials have said the sophisticated system
called Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) was needed in
South Korea. South Korea said on Sunday it and the United States
would begin talks on the THAAD, after North Korea launched a
long-range rocket earlier carrying what it has called a
satellite.
"We feel confident that our posture right now is adequate to
the challenge and the task," said Pentagon spokesman Peter Cook.
"But we do think adding THAAD would simply only improve that
posture and improve if you will the reassurance level for our
allies."
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Phil Stewart)