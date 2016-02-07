WASHINGTON Feb 6 The United States vowed on Saturday to take all necessary actions to defend itself and its allies following a North Korean rocket launch, and called on the international community to show Pyongyang that its "reckless actions must have serious consequences."

"North Korea's launch using ballistic missile technology ... represents yet another destabilizing and provocative action and is a flagrant violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions," U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice said in a statement.

"North Korea's missile and nuclear weapons programs represent serious threats to our interests - including the security of some of our closest allies," she said. "We condemn today's launch."

