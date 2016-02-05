WASHINGTON Feb 5 U.S. President Barack Obama
and Chinese President Xi Jinping in a phone call on Friday
agreed that North Korea's planned ballistic missile test would
represent a "provocative and destabilizing action," the White
House said.
"The leaders emphasized the importance of a strong and
united international response to North Korea's provocations,
including through an impactful UN Security Council Resolution,"
the White House said in a statement.
Obama and Xi also said they would coordinate efforts to
respond to North Korea's nuclear test last month and said they
would not accept North Korea as a nuclear weapon state.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Eric Walsh)