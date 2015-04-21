By James Pearson
| SEOUL, April 22
SEOUL, April 22 In a country notorious for a
lack of electricity, many North Koreans are taking power into
their hands by installing cheap household solar panels to charge
mobile phones and light up their homes.
Apartment blocks in Pyongyang and other cities are
increasingly adorned with the panels, hung from balconies and
windows, according to recent visitors to the isolated country
and photographs obtained by Reuters.
"There must be at least a threefold increase in solar panels
compared to last year," Simon Cockerell, who visits North Korea
regularly as general manager of Beijing-based Koryo Tours, told
Reuters from Pyongyang. "Some are domestically made, so that may
have driven prices down."
North Korea has long suffered from electricity shortages
which plunge large parts of the country into darkness, providing
a stark contrast in night-time photos taken from space to
prosperous and power-thirsty South Korea.
The soaring sales of cheap and easily-installed solar panels
reflect rising demand for electricity in North Korea as incomes
rise and people buy electronic goods like mobile phones and the
"notel" media player that need regular charging.
North Korea, one of the poorest countries in the world, is home
to 2.5 million mobile phone users, about 10 percent of the
population.
Once reserved for Workers' Party cadres, solar panels and
voltage stabilisers are now sold openly both in markets and the
hardware section of Pyongyang department stores, where small 20
watt panels cost just under 350,000 won - $44 at the widely-used
black market exchange rate where a dollar is about 8,000 won,
instead of the official 96 won.
Obtaining accurate data from North Korea is difficult, but
roughly 10-15 percent of urban apartments in a series of recent
photographs in North Korean cities obtained by Reuters appeared
to have small solar panels attached to windows or balconies.
Whether that number translates nationally is unclear, but
regular visitors have noted a significant increase in solar
panel use across the country in recent months, either in urban
areas or in one case in the backyard vegetable plot of a rural
house.
MONEY IS POWER
Private solar panels are not illegal in authoritarian North
Korea, where in recent years the government has tacitly allowed
greater economic freedoms. However, some local authorities may
demand a bribe for permission to install them, a defector said.
Electricity supply in North Korea is prioritised for
factories or areas of political importance, but those with money
or connections are often able to tap those lines illegally.
The country could be generating about 33 terawatt-hours of
electricity a year, or just 7 percent of what South Korea
generates, according to Tristan Webb, a former British Foreign
Office analyst who visited North Korean power plants in 2013.
North Korea suffers from dry winters where Siberian winds
can keep temperatures below freezing for months. The state
exports much of its mined coal and relies heavily on hydro
power, meaning electricity is in especially short supply in
winter.
"We can heat our homes with a heater powered by a solar
panel," said Kim Yeong-mi, a North Korean defector who came to
the South in 2012.
Pyongyang is home to a solar panel factory, and state
propaganda has said the technology is in "effective use" in
solar-powered lamp posts in other cities. North Korea is trying
to use renewable energy to "make up the shortage of
electricity," state media said on Tuesday.
"Develop and make effective use of wind, tidal, geothermal
and solar energy!," was one of a barrage of slogans released by
the ruling party in February.
A typical solar power set-up includes a panel, battery, and
inverter for charging phones or powering appliances. Private car
ownership remains rare in North Korea, but car batteries are
popular in households to store power for blackouts.
In the Chinese city of Dandong on the frontier with North
Korea, large red signs outside shops advertise solar panel and
battery kits, aimed at traders from across the border. At one
shop, the largest set-up on sale produces enough power to run a
TV, laptop, mobile phone, fridge, washing machine, rice cooker
and even an electric blanket - all increasingly common household
goods for moneyed North Koreans.
"North Koreans didn't really buy solar panels from us until
two years ago," said Yang Yanmeng, a trader in China's Shandong
province who has been selling solar panels since 2012.
"Now, up to 80-90 percent of our company's products are sold
to North Koreans," he told Reuters by phone.
