* North demands South end propaganda broadcasts within 48
hours
* Pyongyang says willing to "open an exit" to resolve
conflict
* Tensions have risen since land mine incident
* Both sides say no damage or casualties
(Adds comments from North Korea)
By Ju-min Park and Tony Munroe
SEOUL, Aug 21 South Korea fired a barrage of
artillery rounds into North Korea on Thursday after the North
shelled across the border to protest against anti-Pyongyang
propaganda broadcasts by Seoul, moves that raised tensions on
the divided peninsula.
Washington urged Pyongyang to halt any "provocative" actions
in the wake of the first exchange of fire between the two Koreas
since last October. Both sides said there were no casualties or
damage in their territory.
North Korea did not return fire but warned Seoul in a letter
that it would take military action if the South did not stop the
broadcasts along the border within 48 hours, the South's Defence
Ministry said.
In a separate letter, Pyongyang said it was willing to
resolve the issue even though it considered the broadcasts a
declaration of war, South Korea's Unification Ministry said.
North Korea's young leader, Kim Jong Un, would put his
troops on a "fully armed state of war" starting from 5 p.m. on
Friday and had declared a "quasi-state of war" in frontline
areas, Pyongyang's official KCNA news agency reported.
Such language is often used by North Korea in times of
tension with the South.
A South Korean military official said the broadcasts would
continue. Seoul began blasting anti-North Korean propaganda from
loudspeakers on the border on Aug. 10, resuming a tactic that
both sides had stopped in 2004.
South Korea said the North had fired one anti-aircraft shell
followed by multiple shells on Thursday.
South Korea's military, which said it fired "tens" of
artillery rounds in response, raised its alert status to the
highest level.
South Korean President Park Geun-hye told defence officials
to "react firmly" to North Korean provocations, a spokesman
quoted her as saying.
"Our military has stepped up monitoring and is closely
watching North Korean military movements," South Korea's Defence
Ministry said.
'RECKLESS PROVOCATION'
The North Korean army said the South fired 36 rounds, six of
which landed near its guard posts, in a "reckless provocation,"
KCNA said.
The United States, which has about 28,500 military personnel
in South Korea, said it was concerned and closely monitoring the
situation.
"Such provocative actions heighten tensions, and we call on
Pyongyang to refrain from actions and rhetoric that threaten
regional peace and security," U.S. State Department spokesperson
Katina Adams said.
The Pentagon said it would "take prudent measures" to ensure
the well-being of U.S. personnel, but did not elaborate.
The first North Korean shell landed in an area about 60 km
(35 miles) north of Seoul in the western part of the border
zone, the defence ministry said. Nearly 800 South Korean
residents living nearby were ordered to evacuate and stay in
shelters, officials said.
North Korea said the South's military "invented a case of
'shell fired by the North'," according to KCNA.
The two Koreas last exchanged fire in October, when North
Korean soldiers approached the military border and did not
retreat after the South fired warning shots, the South Korean
Defence Ministry said at the time. There were no casualties.
Tension between the two Koreas has risen since early this
month, when landmine explosions in the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ)
of the border wounded two South Korean soldiers. Seoul accused
North Korea of laying the mines, which Pyongyang has denied.
The incident prompted Seoul to stage the propaganda
broadcasts.
North Korea on Monday began conducting its own broadcasts.
Thursday's exchange of fire took place during annual joint
U.S. and South Korean military exercises.
The two Koreas have remained in a technical state of war
since the 1950-1953 Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace
treaty.
