SEOUL, April 27 South Korea said on Monday it
has approved a request by a private aid group to send fertilizer
to North Korea, the first such move in nearly five years that
signalled a slight relaxing of sanctions imposed after one of
its navy ships was attacked.
South Korea's Unification Ministry, which handles ties with
the North, said it approved the shipment of 15 tonnes of
fertilizer as part of a charity group's project to build a
greenhouse farm in the North.
The approval came despite a deadlock in dialogue between the
two states and a ban on large-scale public or private aid to the
impoverished North since May 2010, although some forms of help
such as medicine have been allowed on humanitarian grounds.
South Korea imposed sanctions in May 2010 after a torpedo
attack sank one of its navy ships killing 46 sailors, cutting
off most political and commercial exchanges with the North. The
North denies Seoul's accusation that it was behind the attack.
Although the approval of fertiliser shipment was symbolic as
the first of its kind in five years, a Unification Ministry
official said it did not automatically mean the government was
considering the resumption of large state-sponsored aid.
"Large-scale fertilizer support for North Korea should take
inter-Korean situations and public consensus into account," a
Unification Ministry official said.
Gyeongam Foundation, a charity fund run by bed manufacturer
Ace, has been operating the agricultural support program to
build greenhouses for North Koreans and providing farming
equipment.
During a period of warming ties beginning in 2000, South
Korea supplied as much as 350,000 tonnes of fertilizer to the
North annually, and up to 500,000 tonnes of rice as a goodwill
gesture by the liberal leaders in Seoul in office at the time.
The election of a conservative leader in the South who took
office in 2008 soured relations, with aid from the South falling
sharply.
Food production in North Korea has improved in recent years
largely due to favourable weather and minor changes to its farm
policy, but it still relies on foreign aid to make up for the
deficit in what is needed to feed its people.
North Korea, already heavily sanctioned by the United
Nations for its missile and nuclear tests, is technically still
at war with the South after the 1950-53 Korean War ended in a
truce, not with a peace treaty.
After a delegation of high-level North Korean officials made
a surprise visit in October last year to the closing ceremony of
the Asian Games, South Korea has said it was willing to discuss
the sanctions as a way to move forward in their ties.
North Korea has since refused to resume dialogue.
