* Deal helps defuse military tension, improve ties -N.
Korea's Kim
* Military muscle, nuclear deterrent made deal possible -Kim
* South's Red Cross proposes working-level talks on reunions
(Adds S.Korea proposal for follow-up talks on Sept 7)
By Jack Kim and Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Aug 28 North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
called this week's accord between the rival Koreas "a landmark
occasion" paving the way for defused military tension and
improved ties, but said it was the strength of its armed forces
that made the deal possible.
North and South Korea on Tuesday agreed to end a military
standoff that sparked an exchange of artillery fire and had
ratcheted up tension on one of the world's most
heavily-fortified borders.
The two sides also agreed to open a new channel of dialogue
to discuss a range of issues with the aim of improving ties,
raising hopes for a fresh push to restore talks and exchanges
that had been cut off since 2010.
"The joint press release published at the contact provided a
crucial landmark occasion of defusing the acute military tension
and putting the catastrophic inter-Korean relations on the track
of reconciliation and trust," the North's KCNA news agency on
Friday quoted Kim as saying in a meeting with military aides.
Kim said the accord was reached "thanks to the tremendous
military muscle with the nuclear deterrent for self-defence
built by the great party as a pivot and matchless ranks
single-mindedly united around the party," KCNA said.
The comments were made at a meeting of the Central Military
Commission of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, the
same forum led by Kim last week that warned of military action
unless Seoul stopped its propaganda broadcasts.
On Friday, the South's Unification Ministry said South
Korea's Red Cross had proposed, in a message sent to the North,
to hold working-level talks in the border village of Panmunjom
on Sept. 7 to discuss reunions of separated families.
Tuesday's accord included a pact to hold the reunions of
families split during the 1950-53 Korean War, many of whom are
aging and hoping to see lost family members for the last time.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park; Editing by Clarence
Fernandez)