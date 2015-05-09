SEOUL May 9 North Korea said on Saturday it has
successfully conducted an underwater test-fire of a
submarine-launched ballistic missile, which, if true, would
indicate progress in the secretive state's pursuit of building
missile-equipped submarines.
The North's leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test-launch from
a location off-shore as the submarine dove under water and "a
ballistic missile surfaced from the sea and soared into the air,
leaving a fiery trail of blaze," the official KCNA news agency
said.
"Through the test, it was verified and confirmed that the
underwater ballistic missile launch from a strategic submarine
fully achieved the latest military, scientific and technical
requirements," KCNA said.
North Korea is under United Nations sanctions banning it
from developing or using ballistic missile technology.
The report did not mention the date or the exact location of
the test, but a separate KCNA dispatch on Saturday said Kim gave
field guidance at a fishery complex in Sinpo, a port city on the
country's east coast and the location of a known submarine base.
North Korea has been seen to be developing the
missile-launch capability for its fleet of submarines, although
experts have questioned whether the state would have the
financial and technical resources to build an operational
system.
In January, a research group at Johns Hopkins University's
U.S.-Korea Institute said on its website, 38 North, that
satellite imagery showed possible evidence of work on vertical
launch tubes on a submarine that could be for ballistic
missiles.
The vessel could serve "as an experimental test bed for
land-attack submarines", 38 North said in a report, although it
cautioned such a test would be expensive and time-consuming
"with no guarantee of success".
North Korea's state media often boasts of successful
military and space accomplishments, including the launch of a
functional communications satellite, which do not get
independently verified by outside experts.
But it is widely believed to have succeeded in launching a
long-range rocket and putting an object into orbit in December
2012 defying widespread scepticism and international warnings
not to pursue such a programme, which could be used to develop
intercontinental missiles.
The North has an arsenal of land-based ballistic missiles
and last test-fired a mid-range missile in March last year,
drawing further condemnation from the international community.
(Reporting by Jack Kim; Editing by Alex Richardson)