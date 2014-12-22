UNITED NATIONS Dec 22 Members of the U.N.
Security Council on Monday voted to override China's objections
and formally add the situation in North Korea, including
allegations of grave human rights abuses, to the council's
agenda.
There were 11 votes in favor, two against and two
abstentions. Veto powers Russia and China voted against the
inclusion of North Korea on the council's agenda, but as there
are no vetoes in procedural votes of the council, the Chinese
attempt to defeat the measure failed.
It has been nearly a decade since the council held a similar
procedural vote. Previously the council's discussion of North
Korea was limited to its nuclear weapons program, but now all
aspects of the situation in the country can be scrutinized by
the 15-nation body.
(Reporting by Louis Charbonneau; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)