HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 9:25 p.m. EDT/March 15 0125 GMT
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
WASHINGTON Nov 10 A secret trip by U.S. spy chief James Clapper to North Korea to retrieve two jailed Americans last weekend was delayed by a day after Clapper's plane developed a mechanical problem, U.S. government sources said on Monday.
The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, was traveling outside the U.S. mainland when he was asked to go to Pyongyang to pick up Americans Kenneth Bae and Matthew Miller on Saturday.
Clapper's trip included a stop in Hawaii, where a mechanical problem was detected with his Air Force Boeing plane. Clapper spent the night in Hawaii while a second plane was arranged for him to complete the North Korea mission. (Reporting by Mark Hosenball and Warren Strobel; Editing by David Storey and Tom Brown)
March 14 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Tuesday:
* Euronet deal would not require CFIUS clearance (Adds Ant comments, bullet points)
March 14 Ant Financial Services Group, the financial services affiliate of China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, said on Tuesday it remained committed to the consummation of its merger with U.S. money-transfer company MoneyGram International Inc, after Euronet Worldwide Inc trumped its offer.