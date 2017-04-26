BEIJING, April 26 China said on Wednesday it had
expressed serious concern to Washington and Seoul after the U.S.
military started moving parts of its controversial THAAD
anti-missile defence system to a deployment site in South Korea.
Speaking at a daily news briefing in Beijing, Foreign
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said China urged the U.S. and
South Korea to withdraw the system.
Seoul and Washington say the sole purpose of the Terminal
High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system is to defend against
North Korean missiles, but China is concerned the system's
powerful radar can penetrate its territory and undermine its
security and has repeatedly expressed opposition to it.
