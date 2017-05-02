BEIJING May 2 China on Tuesday reiterated its
opposition to the deployment of the U.S. THAAD anti-missile
defence system in South Korea and urged it to be stopped
immediately.
The Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system has reached
an initial operating capability to defend against North Korean
missiles, U.S. officials said on Monday, forging ahead with its
deployment despite China's objections.
"We will resolutely take necessary measures to defend our
interests," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told
a daily news briefing, without elaborating.
Beijing argues THAAD's radar could be used to spy into its
territory, despite assurances from Washington that THAAD is
purely defensive.
U.S. President Donald Trump has urged China to do more to
rein in its neighbour's nuclear and missile programmes and
recently has been full of praise of Chinese President Xi
Jinping's efforts.
The North is technically still at war with the South after
their 1950-53 conflict ended in a truce, not a treaty, and
regularly threatens to destroy the United States, Japan and
South Korea.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)