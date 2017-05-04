BEIJING May 4 China said on Thursday it wants
to be good neighbours with North Korea, after the isolated
country's state news agency published a rare criticism of
Chinese state media commentaries calling for tougher sanctions
over the North's nuclear programme.
The United States has urged China, North Korea's only major
ally, to do more to rein in its neighbour's nuclear and missile
programmes, which have prompted an assertive response from the
Trump administration, warning that an "era of strategic
patience" is over.
A commentary carried by North Korea's KCNA news agency
referred to recent commentaries in China's People's Daily and
Global Times newspapers, which it said were "widely known as
media speaking for the official stand of the Chinese party and
government".
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said
China's position was consistent and clear.
"China's position on developing friendly, good-neighbourly
relations with North Korea is also consistent and clear," Geng
told reporters, in response to a question about the KCNA
commentary.
China was unswervingly devoted to the denuclearisation of
the peninsula and maintaining peace and security and resolving
the issue through talks, Geng added.
China has repeatedly said that while it is happy to help
arrange talks, it is ultimately up to the United States and
North Korea to sort out their differences.
Diplomats say Washington and Beijing are negotiating a
possible stronger U.N. Security Council response - such as new
sanctions - to North Korea's repeated ballistic missile launches
in defiance of UN Security Council resolutions.
The KCNA commentary charged that the Chinese articles had
attempted to shift the blame to Pyongyang for "deteriorated
relations" between China and North Korea and U.S. deployment of
strategic assets to the region.
It also accused China of "hyping up" damage caused by North
Korean nuclear tests to China's three northeastern provinces.
Chinese state media calls for North Korea to dismantle its
nuclear programme were "a wanton violation of the independent
and legitimate rights, dignity and supreme interests" of North
Korea and constituted "an undisguised threat to an honest-minded
neighbouring country which has a long history and tradition of
friendship", KCNA said.
The United States has sent a nuclear-powered aircraft
carrier to Korean waters and a pair of strategic U.S. bombers
flew training drills with South Korea and Japan in another show
of strength this week.
"The reckless military provocation is pushing the situation
on the Korean peninsula closer to the brink of nuclear war,"
KCNA said on Tuesday.
Tension on the Korean peninsula has been high for weeks,
driven by concern that North Korea might conduct its sixth
nuclear test, also in defiance of U.N. Security Council
resolutions.
