By Patricia Zengerle
| WASHINGTON, April 27
The U.S. House of
Representatives could vote as soon as next week on legislation
to toughen sanctions on North Korea by targeting its shipping
industry and companies that do business with the reclusive
state, congressional aides said on Thursday.
The legislation, approved by the House Foreign Affairs
Committee last month, is intended to cut off supplies of cash
that help fund North Korea's nuclear program, and increase
pressure to stop human rights abuses such as the use of slave
labor, the bill's sponsor, Foreign Affairs Chairman Ed Royce,
said.
It also calls on President Donald Trump's administration to
decide whether North Korea is a state sponsor of terrorism.
Amid international concern over the escalation of North
Korea's nuclear program, top Trump administration officials held
briefings on the issue on Wednesday for the entire U.S.
Congress, busing the 100 senators to the White House and meeting
with members of the 435-person House at the Capitol complex.
As he left the House briefing, Royce said he expected the
legislation to move quickly, as part of what he hoped would be a
strong international effort to use every method possible to
pressure Pyongyang to curb its nuclear ambitions.
"In particular, it will focus on financial institutions as
well as what you might call 'slave labor.' These are cases where
the North Koreans send out work crews to do work, and instead of
being paid, the money comes back to the North Korean regime, and
is spent on their nuclear program," Royce told reporters.
The Trump administration said it wanted to push North Korea
into dismantling its nuclear and missile programs through
tougher international sanctions and diplomatic pressure, and
remained open to negotiations to bring that about.
Officials also said on Wednesday they wanted to return the
country to the U.S. list of terrorism sponsors.
A spokesman for Royce declined to comment on when there
might be a vote, referring questions to House leadership, whose
aides did not immediately respond to a request to confirm the
timing.
Trump's secretary of state, Rex Tillerson, is due to meet
with the U.N. Security Council on Friday to press for tougher
international sanctions on North Korea.
