WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation on Thursday
to tighten sanctions on North Korea by targeting its shipping
industry and companies that do business with the reclusive
state.
The vote was 419 to 1.
Supporters said the legislation was intended to send a
strong message to North Korea, amid international concern over
the escalation of its nuclear program.
The measure would have to be approved by the Senate before
it could be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump
to sign into law.
Although legislation addressing North Korea has been
introduced in the Senate, there was no immediate word on when or
if the Senate might take up a bill.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Leslie Adler)