(Adds context, Chinese comment, from paragraph six)
WASHINGTON May 4 The U.S. House of
Representatives overwhelmingly approved legislation on Thursday
to tighten sanctions on North Korea by targeting its shipping
industry and companies that do business with the reclusive
state.
The vote was 419 to 1.
Supporters said the legislation was intended to send a
strong message to North Korea, amid international concern over
the escalation of its nuclear programme.
The measure would have to be approved by the Senate before
it could be sent to the White House for President Donald Trump
to sign into law.
Although legislation addressing North Korea has been
introduced in the Senate, there was no immediate word on when or
if the Senate might take up a bill.
Any new U.S. sanctions against North Korea would likely
affect China, the North's most important trade partner.
While China has been angered by North Korea's nuclear and
missile tests, it has signed up for increasingly tough U.N.
sanctions against it, and says it is committed to enforcing
them.
Asked about the latest U.S. legislation, Chinese Foreign
Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated that China opposed
other countries using their own domestic law to impose
unilateral sanctions.
With the situation tense on the Korean Peninsula, all sides
need to exercise restraint and not irritate each other to avoid
the situation worsening, he said.
(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Additional reporting by Ben
Blanchard in Beijing; Editing by Leslie Adler)