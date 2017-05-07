SEOUL May 7 North Korea said on Sunday it has
detained another American citizen for suspicion of acts against
the state, which if confirmed would make him the fourth U.S.
citizen to be held by the isolated country amid diplomatic
tensions.
Kim Hak Song, who was detained on May 6, worked for the
Pyongyang University of Science and Technology, the North's KCNA
news agency said. A third U.S. citznen, Kim Sang Dok, was
detained in late April for hositle acts, according to the
North's official media.
(Reporting by Jack Kim and Ju-min Park, editing by Larry King)