PARIS, April 29 France condemned a ballistic
missile test conducted on Saturday by North Korea and called for
a "firm" and "determined" reaction towards Pyongyang.
"In spite of its failure, this test confirms the willingness
of the North Korean regime to obtain an operational nuclear
capacity and constitutes a threat to international peace and
security," a spokesman with the French ministry of foreign
affairs said in an emailed statement.
North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile shortly after
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned that failure to
curb Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes could
lead to "catastrophic consequences", sparking condemnations
worldwide.
U.S. and South Korean officials said the test, from an area
north of the North Korean capital, appeared to have failed, in
what would be the North's fourth straight unsuccessful missile
test since March.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Toby Chopra)