WASHINGTON, April 26 A U.S. missile defense
system that is being established in South Korea to defend
against any North Korean attack should be operational in the
coming days, Admiral Harry Harris, the top U.S. commander in the
Asia-Pacific, told Congress on Wednesday.
Harris also expressed confidence the United States could
defeat any North Korea missile attack on an American aircraft
carrier strike group but said the United States should study
placing additional missile defense capabilities in Hawaii.
Harris warned that a U.S. inflection point will come once
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has the military capabilities to
match his threats to the United States, appearing to refer to
Pyongyang's advancing missile and nuclear programs.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)