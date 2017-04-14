(Adds U.S. official plays down report in 11th paragraph, no
comment from Pentagon)
* South Korea expects to be told of any pre-emptive U.S.
strike
* China urges North Korea to halt nuclear programme
* Tension rises as U.S. carrier group steams towards Korean
peninsula
* Trump strategy focusing on economic sanctions - U.S.
officials
By Michael Martina and Sue-Lin Wong
BEIJING/PYONGYANG, April 13 Military force
cannot resolve tension over North Korea, China said on Thursday,
while an influential Chinese newspaper urged the North to halt
its nuclear programme in exchange for Chinese protection.
Concerns have been growing that North Korea could soon
conduct a sixth nuclear test or more missile launches in
defiance of U.N. sanctions and stark warnings from the United
States that a policy of patience was over.
With a U.S. aircraft carrier group steaming to the area in a
show of force and tensions rising, fears of a confrontation have
been rising.
China, North Korea's sole major ally and neighbour, which
nevertheless opposes its weapons programme, has called for talks
leading to a peaceful resolution and the denuclearisation of the
peninsula.
"Military force cannot resolve the issue," Chinese Foreign
Minister Wang Yi told reporters in Beijing. "Amid tensions we
will also find a kind of opportunity to return to talks."
While U.S. President Donald Trump has put North Korea on
notice that he would not tolerate any provocation, U.S.
officials have said his administration was focusing its strategy
on tougher economic sanctions.
Trump said on Thursday Pyongyang was a problem that "will be
taken care of" and that he believed Chinese President Xi Jinping
would "work very hard" to help resolve the challenge.
Trump has also said the United States is prepared to tackle
the crisis without China, if necessary.
Trump diverted the USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier group
towards the Korean peninsula last weekend in a show of force to
try to deter North Korea from conducting another nuclear test or
launching more missiles to coincide with important events and
anniversaries.
But a senior Trump administration official described as
"flat wrong" an NBC News report citing senior U.S. intelligence
officials as saying the United States is prepared to launch a
pre-emptive conventional weapons strike should officials be
convinced North Korea was about to follow through with a nuclear
weapons test.
Another U.S. official also dismissed the report, calling it
"speculative at best."
The Pentagon declined comment, saying, as a policy, it does
not discuss future operations "nor publicly speculate on
possible scenarios."
Scores of foreign journalists are gathered in Pyongyang for
North Korea's biggest national day, the "Day of the Sun",
marking he 105th anniversary of the birth of state founder Kim
Il Sung on Saturday.
They were taken to what officials billed as a "big and
important event" early on Thursday which turned out to be the
opening of a new street in the centre of the capital, attended
by current leader Kim Jong Un.
In 2012, two days before the centenary of Kim Il Sung's
death, it tried but failed to launch a long-range rocket
carrying a satellite. It tested a newly developed
intermediate-range missile on the anniversary last year, a
launch that also failed.
A Washington-based think tank that monitors North Korea, 38
North, said satellite images on Wednesday showed activity around
the North's Punggye-ri nuclear test site on the east coast that
indicated it was ready for a new test.
South Korean and U.S. officials and the think tank have been
saying for weeks that North Korea could test a sixth bomb at any
time.
U.S. HOPES FOR CHINA INFLUENCE
CIA director Mike Pompeo said North Korea was closer now
than it had ever been to being able to threaten the United
States with a nuclear-tipped intercontinental missile and
increased its technical know-how with each new test.
This in turn reduced U.S. options and “makes it more likely
that you get a bad decision, a tough day for the leader of North
Korea,” he told Washington's Center for Strategic and
International studies.
Asked if there was hope that China would do more to slow or
suspend its nuclear programme, he replied: "I’m counting on it.”
Speculation about U.S. military action grew after the U.S.
Navy fired 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian airfield last week
in response to a deadly gas attack.
Washington said North Korea should see the strikes as a sign
of U.S. resolve, but U.S. officials have played down the
prospect of any military strike against North Korea, which would
likely provoke massive North Korean retaliation and huge
casualties in Japan and South Korea and among U.S. forces in
both countries.
The United States has remained technically at war with North
Korea since the 1950-53 Korean conflict ended in an armistice
rather than a peace treaty and the past six decades have been
punctuated by periodic rises in tension and rhetoric that has
always stopped short of a resumption of active hostilities.
Analysts have interpreted China's warnings as an effort to
persuade North Korea to shelve plans for more tests.
Wang warned that history would hold any instigator to
account.
"Whoever provokes the situation, whoever continues to make
trouble in this place, they will have to assume historical
responsibility," Wang said.
South Korean Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se told parliament
in Seoul he believed Washington would consult Seoul if it was
considering a pre-emptive strike.
An influential state-backed Chinese newspaper, the Global
Times, said North Korea's best option was to give up its nuclear
programme, and added that China would protect it if it did.
"As soon as North Korea complies with China's declared
advice and suspends nuclear activities ... China will actively
work to protect the security of a denuclearised North Korean
nation and regime," it said in an editorial.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe underscored fears about
North Korea, saying it could have the capacity to deliver
missiles equipped with sarin nerve gas.
But a senior Japanese diplomat said Japan also did not see a
high risk of military action.
On Tuesday, North Korea warned of a nuclear attack on the
United States at any sign of American aggression. The White
House dismissed the threat, saying there was no evidence North
Korea could carry it out.
North Korea regularly threatens to destroy the United States
and South Korea.
U.S. officials said Trump was considering sanctions that
could include an oil embargo, banning North Korea's airline,
intercepting cargo ships, and punishing Chinese banks doing
business with it.
Customs data in Beijing on Thursday showed China's coal
imports from North Korea had plunged 51.6 percent in the first
three months in 2017 from a year earlier.
China suspended permit issuance for North Korean coal
imports on Feb. 18 as part of its effort to implement U.N.
sanctions.
(Additional reporting by Natalie Thomas in PYONGYANG, Ju-min
Park and James Pearson in SEOUL, Christian Shepherd in BEIJING,
Linda Sieg in TOKYO, and Matt Spetalnick, David Brunnstrom,
Steve Holland, Jeff Mason and Phil Stewart in WASHINGTON;
Editing by Robert Birsel, Howard Goller and Bill Trott)